Gemma Arterton Took ‘James Bond’ Role To Pay Off Student Debt: ‘I Was Poor As A Church Mouse’

Gemma Arterton is looking back at her role as a Bond woman.

In a new interview with The Sun, the actress talked about her breakthrough role as Strawberry Fields in the James Bond movie “Quantum of Solace”.

RELATED: Gemma Arterton Would Never Play A Bond Girl Now: ‘She Didn’t Really Have Anything To Do’

“At the beginning of my career, I was poor as a church mouse and I was happy just to be able to work and earn a living,” she recalled.

“I still get criticism for accepting Quantum Of Solace, but I was 21, I had a student loan, and you, know, it was a Bond film,” Arterton added.

RELATED: Action-Packed New Trailer Drops For ‘Kingsman’ Prequel ‘The King’s Man’

“But as I got older I realized there was so much wrong with Bond women,” she continued. “Strawberry should have just said no, really, and worn flat shoes.”

Since “Quantum of Solace”, Arterton has starred in a number of films, as well as the upcoming TV miniseries “Black Narcissus”.