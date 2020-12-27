Mail On Sunday Issues Apology, Retraction After Prince Harry Sues For Libel

A British newspaper is apologizing to Prince Harry and issuing a retraction after Prince Harry launched legal action earlier this month.

The Duke of Sussex sued the Mail on Sunday over a story that ran in October, claiming he no longer stays in touch with the Royal Marines following his decision to step away from being a working royal.

After Prince Harry launched libel action against Associated Newspapers in November over a “false and defamatory” report claiming he had fallen out of touch with the British Marines, the Mail on Sunday have printed an apology and correction… pic.twitter.com/iwGc5BxFR3 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 27, 2020

“An article on 25 October 2020 reported that Prince Harry had been accused by a top general of turning his back on the Royal Marines since withdrawing from his military roles in March and that, in an apparent snub to the Armed Forces, he had failed to reply to a letter from Lord Dannatt, a former Chief of the General Staff,” reads the Mail on Sunday‘s retraction, published on Dec. 26.

“We now understand that Harry has been in contact in a private capacity with individuals in the military including in the Royal Marines to offer informal support since March and that whilst he did not initially receive the letter from Lord Dannatt referred to in the article due to administrative issues he has since replied on becoming aware of it,” the statement concludes. “We apologize to Prince Harry and have made a donation to the Invictus Games Foundation.”

