Wrestler Brodie Lee Dead at 41

By Brent Furdyk.

Pro wrestler Brodie Lee, whose career saw him wrestling with the WWE and, more recently, All Elite Wrestling, has passed away at age 41.

The athlete, whose real name was Jon Huber, also wrestled under the name Luke Harper.

His wife, Amanda Huber, shared the sad news in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“He passed surrounded by loved ones after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue,” she wrote in the caption, accompanying several photos.

Following news of Huber’s death, tributes from the wrestling community flooded social media.

