Wrestler Brodie Lee Dead at 41

Pro wrestler Brodie Lee, whose career saw him wrestling with the WWE and, more recently, All Elite Wrestling, has passed away at age 41.

The athlete, whose real name was Jon Huber, also wrestled under the name Luke Harper.

His wife, Amanda Huber, shared the sad news in a heartfelt Instagram post.

RELATED: Pat Patterson, Legendary Canadian WWE Wrestler, Dies At 79

“He passed surrounded by loved ones after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue,” she wrote in the caption, accompanying several photos.

Following news of Huber’s death, tributes from the wrestling community flooded social media.

Totally devastated over the loss of Jon”Luke/Brodie”,such a great talent and awesome human being! RIP my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 27, 2020

Amazing talent ….

Better human being, husband and father. https://t.co/wc2080Ziar — Triple H (@TripleH) December 27, 2020

I can’t find any words… Just want to pray for him and his family for now.#RipBrodieLee https://t.co/tYQo5sU8aN — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) December 27, 2020

In utter disbelief hearing of the passing of Brodie Lee. I’m unable to process this. I can’t believe it. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 27, 2020

BRODIE LEE I AM SO SORRY BUBBA GOD BLESS YOU FOREVER YOU WERE BEST BIG MAN pic.twitter.com/8Nycti34hF — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) December 27, 2020

I hope you all get to know someone like Jon. He was the biggest family man & someone who made me laugh daily. I’ll miss him every day for the rest of my life. I love you, Brodie, and I thank you so much for loving me. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) December 27, 2020

I’m so deeply sorry for the loss of Jon Huber. We bonded over the love of our children. He was a true family man. #RIPBrodieLee — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 27, 2020

Was a true honor every time we locked horns. You were a damn great man, husband and father. This stings. You will be sorely missed Jon. I will always remember out times together. #RIPBrodie #RIPJonHuber pic.twitter.com/8o8haKexNh — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) December 27, 2020

This was my Bday, which I share with Doc. Brodie & Miro photobombed us & we all shared a great laugh. I’m shattered over Brodie’s passing. He was full of life with a wife & young children he loved. A devastating reminder of how fragile life is. Rest well, friend.#RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/3p5BH18YIr — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 27, 2020

I just heard the news about the death of Jon Huber…an awful day for wrestling fans. Just two years ago, my son Hughie dressed up as Luke Harper for Halloween. He was a great worker, and a doting father. A huge loss for everyone who loves wrestling. https://t.co/E94sdqmiMB — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 27, 2020

It’s Saturday. You know what that means…

Backstage in Mexico in 2015. Brodie was annoyed that he didn’t have his own merch t-shirt, so one of the brothers got a bunch made in his honor. We all wore them in tribute to the dude, cause everybody loved him. Just a wonderful man! pic.twitter.com/6XXl8Kr6iW — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 27, 2020

Our entire brotherhood and industry mourns tonight. In addition to his incredible passion and talent, Jon was above all else, a great man, who loved his family more than words can say. Please keep them in your thoughts. I’ll see you down the road, brother ♥️ #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/DvTNr3Vo4g — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 27, 2020