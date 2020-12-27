Fans Defend Jennifer Aniston After Backlash For ‘Our First Pandemic’ Christmas Tree Ornament

Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston — Getty

Jennifer Aniston is receiving mixed reviews from fans after sharing a photo of a COVID-themed tree ornament on social media.

On Christmas Day, the “Morning Show” star posted a photo on Instagram Stories, showing off a handmade wooden ornament on her Christmas tree, reading “Our first pandemic 2020.”

Yahoo! News tracked down the ornament, which is the creation of an Etsy shop called Rustic Raleigh, and costs $5.

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram
Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Aniston’s ornament was slammed by some on social media, who complained it was insensitive to joke about a pandemic that’s claimed the lives of more than 1.7 million people worldwide, more than 330,000 in the U.S. alone.

However, there were many others who defended Aniston and her ornament.

ET Canada has reached out to Aniston’s rep for comment.

