Fans Defend Jennifer Aniston After Backlash For ‘Our First Pandemic’ Christmas Tree Ornament

Jennifer Aniston is receiving mixed reviews from fans after sharing a photo of a COVID-themed tree ornament on social media.

On Christmas Day, the “Morning Show” star posted a photo on Instagram Stories, showing off a handmade wooden ornament on her Christmas tree, reading “Our first pandemic 2020.”

Yahoo! News tracked down the ornament, which is the creation of an Etsy shop called Rustic Raleigh, and costs $5.

Aniston’s ornament was slammed by some on social media, who complained it was insensitive to joke about a pandemic that’s claimed the lives of more than 1.7 million people worldwide, more than 330,000 in the U.S. alone.

‘Sarcastic or not, this pandemic has directly attributed to the LOSS OF JOBS, HOUSING, AND ENTIRE F*CK*NG FAMILIES. making the best of a rough situation is absolutely fine, but downplaying the severity of a F*CK*NG PANDEMIC is unacceptable,’ F*CK U #JenniferAniston ignorant B*TCH pic.twitter.com/BgCL3yduwH — JudyJu (@judyju18) December 26, 2020

“cheers to our first pandemic of 2020, where millions of people died! let’s celebrate that on a Christmas ornament!” — pacho (@sugemidnight) December 26, 2020

im so sick of celebrities — adam (@nickishiatus) December 26, 2020

why's jennifer aniston talking abt "our first pandemic" like it's a baby shower https://t.co/ih1c38K47W — rai⁷ 🐱🎄❄️ (@Ionelyandgreat) December 26, 2020

However, there were many others who defended Aniston and her ornament.

Everyone hating on #JenniferAniston because of a damn ornament??! Maybe she's using it as a reminder of how quickly life can change. Jeez some people are so triggered! pic.twitter.com/XMNlUtnJUF — **Lux** (@Lucy_2287) December 26, 2020

Anyways… I stand by Jennifer Aniston pic.twitter.com/MHVsy65E3j — Kate, aDawnaholic (@MkccvD) December 26, 2020

jen aniston was one of the few celebrities that used her platform to ask people to support small businesses all around the US during christmas eve (while others were busy posting their fancy dinners) and she really got hate over ONE ornament? what?? — sofi (@gaypresaniston) December 27, 2020

it’s funny how jennifer aniston has been spreading awareness since the pandemic fucking started and people still do not get her sarcasm with an ORNAMENT. like.. y’all just want to cancel her for anything, let her breathe. — gab (@aniistonn) December 26, 2020

jennifer aniston being cancelledt bc of an ornament??? hahsksjsk i'm laughing so hard stay pressed people 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/eXA5Qj9tHK — ariella 🌈 (@arizonacapshxw) December 26, 2020

imagine trying to cancel THE jennifer aniston — ella (@aniistonswift) December 26, 2020

ET Canada has reached out to Aniston’s rep for comment.