Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Show Their Support Of New Zealand Knitwear Charity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are throwing their support behind a New Zealand charity initiative.

ET Canada has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have purchased 100 hats from Make Give Live, an Auckland-based organization whose members create hand-crafted knitwear for needy families, with one item given away to a family in need with every item purchased.

According to the New Zealand Herald, the couple reached out to Make Give Live and bought 100 knit beanies in Archie’s name, resulting in 200 distributed to those in need.

RELATED: Take A Peek At Harry And Meghan’s 2020 Festive Family Christmas Card

Last year, the royals shared a photo on Instagram of Archie wearing one of the label’s Cocobear hats.

According to Make Give Live founder Claire Conza, that image led to thousands of orders from all over the world.

“As Make Give Live operates on a buy one, give one model, this will allow the group to make an extra 200 hats to distribute to families in need next winter through the various charities it supports,” said Conza of the recent purchase.

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Announce Archewell Foundation’s First Initiative

“Demand for the hats have continued throughout the year and the sales have created an opportunity to support even more Kiwis through a tough 2020,” Conza added.