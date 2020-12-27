Sam Heughan Shares ‘Outlander’ Season 6 Update From Series’ Costume Department

Production on the sixth season of “Outlander” was to have began in May, but those plans were put on hold due to the coronavirus.

However, it looks like the long-awaited season is now in the works, thanks to a behind-the-scenes video that star Sam Heughan shared on social media.

In the video, Heughan is in the show’s “vast” costume department.

“Lots of coats, kilts, dresses, corsets and hats,” he writes in the caption. “We are prepping for 2021 and season 6! Now just need to find the way out.”

“Guess where I am? It is indeed the costume department of ‘Outlander’, amongst hundreds and thousands of costumes,” says Heughan in the video.

“We have to dress so many people… so excited to be back, we’re prepping, we’re dressing people, we’re learning to deal with all the guidelines,” he added, addressing the pandemic protocols now in place for film and TV production.

“We can’t wait to show you what we’ve got in store for Season 6. I might even have a new hat. We’ll see,” he concludes.

During an October appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, Heughan joked about how those protocols would affect his steamy love scenes with co-star Caitriona Balfe.

“I guess I’ve got to stay two metres apart from my co-stars, so that could provide some really interesting love scenes,” he quipped. “We’ll see!”