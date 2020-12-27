Prince George Joins The Queen For Animated Spoof Of Christmas Message

Queen Elizabeth II delivered her annual Christmas Day message on Dec. 25, and now it’s being spoofed in a new animated video posted on Instagram.

“As we look back on 2020 and prepare for 2021, it’s important to take some time and reflect,” says the Queen, voiced by actress Frances de la Tour.

As she discusses such “challenges and setbacks” as devastating wildfires, the global pandemic, social injustice and skyrocketing unemployment, George shares some of his biggest disappointments from 2020.

“Coachella was cancelled,” the prince declares. “The new James Bond was delayed…”

As the Queen continues to list the various woes of this latest “annus horribilis,” George adds his own, including Denise Richards’ exit from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”.

The clip offers a sneak peek at “The Prince”, an upcoming animated series for HBO Max, created by “Family Guy” producer Gary Janetti, who also provides the voice of Prince George.

The video concludes with Her Majesty agreeing that 2020 “really f**king sucked,” although she concedes, “At least we got the vaccine.”

However, George is quick to point out, “Most of them didn’t,” referring to all the non-royals watching.

“In case this is my last one of these things, it’s been real,” the Queen concludes.

“Merry Christmas, b***hes,” adds the prince, “George and GanGan out.”

“The Prince” is expected to premiere sometime in 2021; in addition to de la Tour and Janetti, “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner will voice Princess Charlotte, with Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton and Iwan Rheon as Prince William.