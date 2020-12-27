Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh Explores Autosexuality

Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle website Poosh is exploring autosexuality.

“Are you autosexual,” the article questions. “The short answer is yes, most likely. In fact, we all are, at least a little.”

QueerSexTherapy founder, Casey Tanner, explains the term as “a trait wherein one is turned on by engaging in their own eroticism”.

“While it may not be true for everyone, we generally feel more sexual and turned on when we feel we ourselves are sexy. But it’s not just about the ladies,” it further reads.

Examples include “dancing in the mirror in a cute outfit. If feeling sexy independent of someone else has ever turned you on, that’s autosexuality, and it’s totally normal.”

Other situations named include wearing lingerie and “washing yourself lovingly in the bath.”