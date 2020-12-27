Netflix, ‘Outer Banks’ Creators Sued By Novelist Claiming They Ripped Off His 2016 Book

Netflix and the creators of “Outer Banks” have been hit with a lawsuit over claims that series ripped off a 2016 young adult novel.

According to TMZ, novelist Kevin Wooten is suing Netflix, along with “Outer Banks” creators Shannon Burke, Joshua Pate and Jonas Pate.

In his suit, Wooten alleges that the series is a direct copy of his 2016 book Pennywise: The Search for Blackbeard’s Treasure.

RELATED: Watch: A Sunny Vacation Town Hides Treasure And Mystery In Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks’

The book recounts the adventure of four young adults who discover buried treasure from a fabled shipwreck along North Carolina’s outer banks.

Wooten claims he sold numerous hard copies of the book in the city of Wilmington, North Carolina, where he claims the Pate brothers spent a lot of time; he also cites interviews in which the producers state that Wilmington is where they derived the inspiration for the show.

Wooten’s suit points to glaring similarities in the plot, story structure and characters, alleging that “the archetypes of his protagonists and those of the show are almost identical, and so are the villains — namely, a rich benefactor and a corrupt cop.”

RELATED: Chase Stokes Confirms Romance With ‘Outer Banks’ Co-Star Madelyn Cline

Wooten also highlights details of the “Outer Banks: plot — including clues the characters discover and the places those clues lead them to — that are almost the same as those in his book.

In addition to seeking damages, Wooten is also demanding that a title card be added to the show’s credits, reading, “Story by Kevin Wooten, based upon the novel Pennywise: The Hunt for Blackbeard’s Treasure!”