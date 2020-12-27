Niece Reveals Whether Dionne Warwick Actually Writes Her Own Tweets

Dionne Warwick has become something of a social media superstar in recent months.

Once known for singing such indelible hits as “That’s What Friends are For” and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?”, these days the 80-year-old dynamo is becoming just as well known for her outrageous tweeting.

Brittani Warrick, the singer’s niece, is co-president of digital presence agency Web Net 1, and has served as her aunt’s social media and branding director for years.

In a new interview with People, Warrick addresses assumptions that because she’s the one who introduced her aunt to Twitter, she must also be the one writing the tweets.

That, she insists, isn’t the case. “She doesn’t really ask me anything. She just does it herself,” Warrick explains. “She’s making me say ‘DW Team’ on tweets I send because she’s sick of people asking if it’s really her doing it.”

According to Warrick, her aunt is a natural on Twitter.

“Aunt Dionne is very much the kind of person that has quick inquisitive thoughts. She’ll tell you in a heartbeat that she’s nosy. She’s always wondering things,” she says. “I managed her social for a long time for her tours and things like that. But in this pandemic, I thought it might be good for her to jump on and just be herself and Twitter was the place to do that!”