Billie Lourd Pays Tribute To Mom Carrie Fisher On Anniversary Of Her Death

Billie Lourd is honouring her mom Carrie Fisher on the anniversary of her death.

In a sweet photo shared on Instagram, Lourd and Fisher both tilt their heads to the camera while walking down the road.

“Sending my love and strength to everyone out there that’s missing a loved one they’ve lost. Especially those of you who have lost someone during this crazy year. You’re not alone,” the new mom captioned the post.

The “Star Wars” actress died in 2017 after suffering cardiac arrest on a flight to Los Angeles. She was 60.

Her co-star Mark Hamill also shared a short, but sweet tribute. “Always with us,” he said next to the film credit to Fisher.

Lourd has previously opened up about how hard it was to film “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” without her mom, calling it “incredible, painful and surreal.”