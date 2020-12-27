Josh Brolin And Wife Kathryn Welcome Baby On Christmas Day

Josh Brolin and wife Kathryn had the best Christmas gift of all.

On Christmas Day, the couple welcomed Chapel Grace into the world.

“Born at 6:20 pm on 12/25/20. Our little Christmas evening angel,” the model wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of their daughter.

The couple have been married since Sept. 2016 and are already parents to Westlyn Reign, 2. The “Avengers” star is also dad to Eden, 26, and Trevor, 32, from his marriage to Alice Adair.

Brolin recently shared a picture of Westlyn and Kathryn having a picnic in the back of a pickup truck. “Reservation for 4, please,” he wrote.