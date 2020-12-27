Pink Celebrates Son Jameson’s 4th Birthday, ‘I Am In Awe Of You’

Pink is celebrating her son Jameson’s birthday with a sweet post.

Posting a number of photos of Jameson, including some of his 4th birthday party of him dressed up as Darth Vader, the singer wrote, “Superheroes. They go all over the world making it a better place. They shine their light and spread joy.”

She added, “There isn’t a room that this little boy has ever walked into that he didn’t leave lighter and more joyful. I am in awe of you, Jameson Moon, and I feel lucky everyday to witness you and be your Mama. Thank you for making us better and always reminding us to smile. Happy birthday buddy.”

Earlier in the year, Pink revealed that both she and her son had recovered from COVID-19.

Pink shares Jameson and daughter Willow, 9, with husband Carey Hart. Earlier this year, Willow joined her mom for the “Disney Holiday Singalong” where she showed off her impressive vocals.