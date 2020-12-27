J.P. Rosenbaum Defends Estranged Wife Ashley Hebert Against Online Troll

They might have split but J.P. Rosenbaum is still defending ex-Ashley Hebert.

It started when Rosenbaum shared a picture of their kids Fordham, 6, and Essex, 4.

“Enjoy them,” Hebert commented with a red heart.

“Why are u talking to him you broke his heart he is already going thru enough pain rn,” a fan hit back.

Rosenbaum told the fan to “lay off.”

The “Bachelorette” stars met on the show during season 7 in 2011 and tied the knot in 2012.

In October, the couple announced their split.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways,” Hebert wrote. “We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children.”