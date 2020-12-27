‘RHONY’ Star Leah McSweeney ‘Can’t Wait To Show Off The New And Improved Girls’ After Going Under The Knife

“Real Housewives of New York” star Leah McSweeney has revealed she spent the Christmas holidays under the knife.

“I can’t wait to show off the new and improved girls,” McSweeney wrote next to a selfie of her recovering.

She also threw some subtle shade at the Kardashian family.

“As I lay here for days recovering from my Xmas boob lift and augmentation…all I can wonder is how the f the kardashians find the time to recover from all their work,” she added.

Co-star Sonja Morgan wrote, “Awesome. Go girl.” Tinsley Mortimer added the kissing face emoji.

McSweeney ended her post writing, “If you are going to leave judgemental shaming type comments just know I already deal with Bunny regularly and it won’t phase me.”