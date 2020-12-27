Jessie J Recently Hospitalized With Meniere’s Disease

By Jamie Samhan.

EPA/BOGLARKA BODNAR HUNGARY OUT/CPImages
Jessie J spent time in the hospital with Meniere’s disease on Christmas Eve.

The singer shared that she had problems singing, hearing and walking in a straight line after being affected.

Meniere is an ear condition that can cause sudden dizzy spells, vertigo and loss of hearing.

“I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn’t walk in a straight line,” she said in an Instagram Stories video.

“Basically I got told I had Meniere’s syndrome. I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I’ve actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I’ve just been laying low in silence,” Jessie J continued.

“Now’s the first time I’ve been able to sing and bear it,” she said. “It could be way worse, it is what it is. I’m super-grateful for my health. It just threw me off.”

She concluded, “But I’m glad I went early and they worked out what it was real quick and I got put on the right medicine so I feel a lot better today. I haven’t sung for so long and when I sing loud, it sounds like there’s someone trying to run out of my ear.”

However, Jessie J did follow her video up with another clip of her singing “I can’t stop eating” where she sounded back to herself.

