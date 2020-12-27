‘The Masked Dancer’ Reveals The Identity Of The Disco Ball In Premiere

Warning: The following article contains spoilers from the premiere of “The Masked Dancer”.

The newest competition is now on your television.

“The Masked Dancer”, a spinoff of “The Masked Singer”, premiered on Sunday and has already unveiled the identity of the Disco Ball.

“Law & Order: SUV” actor and rapper Ice T was behind the mirrorball and decided to compete on the show all thanks to his daughter, Chanel Nicole, 5.

RELATED: ‘The Masked Dancer’: Meet The First Round Of Costumes In New Promo!

“My daughter watches ‘The Masked Singer’ because she likes the costumes, but when the heads come off, she doesn’t know any of the people. She’s only 5-years-old. So I said to myself, how about if I do this, and she watches ‘The Masked Dancer’, and when the head comes off it’s me? That’ll blow her mind. So I said, ‘Yeah, let’s go,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

Adding, “at this point in my career, you got to have fun with it. So I went for it.”

Since Ice T was first off, he and wife Coco Austin didn’t have to keep the secret for long.

“That’s the biggest secret in our household. I’m glad we only got to hold it till Sunday. We’ll have her sit down, and we’ll try to videotape her reaction,” he said.

RELATED: ‘Masked Singer’ Spin-Off ‘The Masked Dancer’ On The Way From Producer Ellen DeGeneres

Other characters on the show include Hammerhead, Tulip, Cricket and Exotic Bird.

“The Masked Dancer” will move to Wed. at 8 p.m. on Jan. 6.