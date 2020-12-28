Lori Loughlin Released From Prison After Serving Sentence Over College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin is a free woman just in time for the new year.

NBC and TMZ report that the “Fuller House” star was released from prison Monday after serving her sentence stemming from 2019’s college admissions scandal.

The 56-year-old has spent began serving her two-month sentence on Oct. 30 after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were both alleged to have disguised a $500,000 payment to a foundation in order to get their two daughter daughters into the University of Southern California.

Giannulli, who also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud, was sentenced to five months in prison, and is currently still serving his term.

The college admissions bribery scandal, which emerged in March 2019, involved a conspiracy to influence college admissions through bribery and cheating. A number of high-profile parents were indicted in the case, including Loughlin and actress Felicity Huffman.

Loughlin and her husband will both be on supervised release for two years, and the actress will have to complete 100 hours of community service.