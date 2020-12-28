Kylie Jenner Shares Video Of The Adorable ‘Cinderella’ Carriage That Travis Scott Bought Their Daughter Stormi For Christmas

Travis Scott treated his daughter Stormi to the best Christmas present this year.

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Story to share Scott’s incredible gift for the lucky 2-year-old — a carriage just like the one in “Cinderella”, with “Princess Stormi” written on top of it.

As if that wasn’t enough, the pumpkin carriage was also filled with numerous princess dresses.

Jenner then shared another video of the carriage lit up, just like it would be in a fairy tale, at night.

She said behind the camera, “Oh my God you guys, I can’t handle Stormi‘s princess carriage at night! I didn’t even know it lit up like this.

“So cute. We just need some horses, and she will be a real princess!”

Credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Jenner previously shared some cute snaps of her and Stormi dressed in their matching red holiday outfits.

Jenner’s latest post comes after she and Stormi kicked off their holiday festivities last month by making some “Grinch” cupcakes in an adorable video.

Dressed in matching “Grinch” pyjamas, Jenner talked her fans through the recipe, with Stormi showering her mom with compliments in the sweet clip.