Monique Samuels Says Her ‘Crazy Ride’ On ‘Real Housewives Of Potmac’ Is Over

Monique Samuels is saying goodbye to the housewives.

Following the season 5 reunion on Sunday night, the “Real Housewives of Potomac” announced on Instagram Live that she will not be returning for season 6.

“It was a crazy ride, it’s not easy doing reality TV, and to be quite honest, I’m over it,” Samuels said. “I appreciate everything people have done for me, everybody that has been Team Monique, I love yall, but when you cross certain lines there’s no going back. For me, my family is that line. The opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about that I do is more valuable to me than anybody’s opinion, so, I’m over it.”

Samuels first joined “The Real Housewives of Potomac” during season 2.

The reality star said she was leaving to keep her kids from growing up being the rumours spread about her on the show.

“I wanted to represent real Black love and show people something outside what the stereotype has been on TV,” Samuels explained. “Unfortunately, this season I played right into that stereotype. I was working overtime to check myself because that’s the opposite of what I want to display. I’m always going to be a great example or a role model for my kids and you have to know when enough is enough.”