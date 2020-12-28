Johnny Depp Shares Message Wishing His Fans ‘Happy Holidays’ After A ‘Hard’ Year: ‘Here’s To A Better Time Ahead’

Johnny Depp took to Instagram over the weekend to share a message with his fans to mark the end of a difficult year.

The actor, who recently lost his high-profile libel case against U.K. tabloid The Sun over an article that called him a “wife beater,” posted: “This year has been so hard for so many.

“Here’s to a better time ahead. Happy Holidays, everyone! My love and respect to you all. Eternally, JD.”

Depp posted the message alongside a black-and-white photo with Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan on the set of the documentary “Crock of Gold”, which the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star produced.

Depp’s post was his first direct message to fans, aside from promoting his latest doc, since he announced he’d been asked to resign from his role as Grindelwald in the upcoming “Fantastic Beasts 3” movie.

It was reported last week that Depp wanted a do-over of his libel claim against The Sun, which saw both him and his ex-wife Amber Heard give evidence.

It remains to be seen whether Depp’s request for a retrial will be granted; earlier this month, he filed a motion to appeal that was subsequently denied.