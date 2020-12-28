Cardi B Tells Peppa Pig To ‘Count Your F**kin Days’ After Cartoon Inspires Daughter To Ruin Her Boots

Cardi B vs. Peppa Pig is the celebrity feud you didn’t know you needed.

On Sunday night, the rapper took to Twitter to call out the cartoon character for her negative influence on daughter Kulture.

RELATED: Iggy Azalea Addresses Hilarious ‘Feud With Peppa Pig: ‘I’m Beating Her On The Chart Today’

Ever since she started watching “Peppa Pig”, Kulture has apparently taken to stomping in puddles, ruining her Ugg boots.

“COUNT YOUR F**KIN DAYS!” Cardi wrote.

My baby been watching peppa pig 🐷 and now Everytime she sees a wetpuddle she wants to stomp on top of it 😒😒That shit gets me so tight ! FuCkin up her uggs……Deum you peppa pig …COUNT YOUR FUCKIN DAYS!🤬 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 28, 2020

RELATED: Peppa Pig Sued For Ripping Off 1990s Hit ‘Naked’ For ‘Peppa Party Time’

On Twitter, plenty of parents sympathized with Cardi’s vendetta against the cartoon pig.

This is real https://t.co/oKH4RoxFSI — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) December 28, 2020

I felt this whole ass tweet https://t.co/xlzMgWMGCZ — Mitchell Swarovski III💎 (@iGotaGrammy) December 28, 2020

IM DEAD😭 even rich people have peppa pig problems. 😭 https://t.co/c7eDt8fq61 — Cameron Bexfield (@CameronBexfiel4) December 28, 2020

Welcome to the club https://t.co/n9r2gqvCFT — Comfort (@parabolito) December 28, 2020