Cardi B Tells Peppa Pig To ‘Count Your F**kin Days’ After Cartoon Inspires Daughter To Ruin Her Boots

By Corey Atad.

Cardi B, Peppa Pig. Photo: CP Images
Cardi B vs. Peppa Pig is the celebrity feud you didn’t know you needed.

On Sunday night, the rapper took to Twitter to call out the cartoon character for her negative influence on daughter Kulture.

Ever since she started watching “Peppa Pig”, Kulture has apparently taken to stomping in puddles, ruining her Ugg boots.

“COUNT YOUR F**KIN DAYS!” Cardi wrote.

On Twitter, plenty of parents sympathized with Cardi’s vendetta against the cartoon pig.

