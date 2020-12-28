U.S. Congressman’s Barking Puppy Crashes CNN Interview

Doing TV interviews from home has its perils.

On Sunday night, CNN’s Dana Bash hosted a remote interview with U.S. congressional representative Josh Gottheimer to talk about the serious matter of the country’s latest COVID-19 relief bill.

But viewers at home may have been a little distracted while he was talking thanks to his new puppy Rosie barking loudly in the background.

Is @RepJoshG of New Jersey dog, Rosie, barking in the background overheard during the @CNN interview means the need of her late meal or wanting go to the backyard? #RosieMakingNoise pic.twitter.com/IQyLOGoWvg — Allen J. Wilson (@AllenJWilson) December 28, 2020

Gottheimer powered through his comments, but fellow guest, Rep. Tom Reed joked, “Well, first you gotta recognize Rosie’s excited. That’s Josh’s dog in the background, so we applaud Rosie’s excitement too.”

Congressman’s barking dog interrupts CNN interview https://t.co/ICWLvCoZFH via @Yahoo — Joseph Barracato (@JoeBarracato) December 28, 2020

When the interview was over, Bash told Gottheimer to be sure to give Rosie a pat on the head for her good work.

“I will,” Gottheimer said. “She’s very excited that the bill was signed into law.”