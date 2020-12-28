Justin Bieber Makes NSFW Comment About Hailey Bieber’s Jaw On Instagram — See Her Response

Justin and Hailey Bieber regularly post their love for one another on social media, but they got a little cheekier than usual with their latest comments.

Justin posted a video of himself preparing for his upcoming New Year’s Eve performance, with Hailey gushing in the comments: “My jaw??? On the floor.”

Justin then responded, “ur jaw is other places too lets be honest,” to which Hailey replied, “omg please go to sleep.”

Justin’s latest post comes after he called Hailey his “absolute love of my whole existence” in an adorable Christmas message.

The Canadian singer’s New Year’s Eve performance will be his first concert since 2017.

“T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve Live with Justin Bieber” will stream live on Dec. 31, starting at 7:15 p.m. PT/10:15 p.m. ET.

In recent months, Bieber has released three new singles, including “Holy” featuring Chance the Rapper, “Lonely” featuring Benny Blanco, and “Monster” with Shawn Mendes.

While the musician hasn’t performed a live concert since his Purpose tour, last month he performed the song “10,000 Hours” live at the CMAs with Dan + Shay.