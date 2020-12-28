Carrie Underwood Is Releasing A New Gospel Album Titled ‘My Savior’

Carrie Underwood has some exciting news for fans.

The singer confirmed she’d be releasing a new gospel album titled My Savior following the recent release of her holiday album My Gift.

Announcing the news in a social media video, Underwood shared: “Merry Christmas, I hope you all are out there enjoying the day. Hope you’ve had some Christmas feasts and opened some presents and are surrounded by some people that you love.

“I am very blessed and very lucky because I have basically been living in Christmas-land all of 2020, which was a great place to be for this year. I’ve been making music that I love and been just giving my heart to the Lord with My Gift, which you guys have been so wonderful to support. Lots of love and support and I have felt it every step of the way, so thank you so much for that.”

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Reveals How Her Family Is Spending A Festive Pandemic

RELATED: Carrie Underwood And John Legend’s ‘Hallelujah’ Featured In Empire State Building’s Light Show

She went on to say that she “basically didn’t want all of that to end when I was making this music, I felt like my soul was in such a great place, I wanted to keep making music like the music off of My Gift. So I am here to give you guys a little gift right now and announced that I did that. I went ahead and made some more music.”

Underwood described the upcoming release as “a little companion to My Gift“, with it featuring gospel hymns that she grew up singing. It’ll be released “just in time for Easter.”

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Recalls The Time She Signed An Autograph As Carrie Underwood

“It’s just been such a blessing to make music like this, music that is near and dear to my heart. I hope you guys enjoy listening to it as much as I loved making it,” Underwood told fans. “Thanks again for the My Gift support and I hope you like this gift and I hope you like it when it comes out. Until then, Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, sending lots of love.”