Lana Del Rey Is In A Sling After Wiping Out While Figure Skating

No, Lana Del Rey’s sling is not “symbolic.”

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the “Summertime Sadness” singer revealed that she fractured her arm while skating.

“When you see my second video for this album, don’t think that the fact I’m wearing a cast is symbolic for anything other than thinking I was still a pro figure skater,” she wrote, along with a number of photos, including one of her arm in a sling.

“I wiped out on my beautiful skates before the video even began after a long day of figure eights and jumps in the twilight of the dezert,” Del Rey continued.

She added, “Anyways my fracture isn’t that bad kind of goes with my new bucket hat. Thanks to my beautiful family for my gifts.”

Del Rey’s next album Chemtrails Over the Country Club is planned for release soon, with the video for the title track set to drop on Jan. 11.