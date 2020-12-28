‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Nick McGlashan Dead At 33

The cast and crew of “Deadliest Catch” are in mourning.

ET reported Monday that reality series star Nick McGlashan died on Sunday in Nashville. He was 33-years-old.

The medical examiner and McGlashan’s family confirmed the news to ET, though the cause of death has reportedly not yet been determined.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to Nick’s loved ones during this difficult time. Nick came from a long line of crabbers and was known for his great depth of knowledge. He also had a sharp sense of humour even in the most difficult conditions. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him,” Discovery told ET in a statement.

McGlashan, a 7th generation fisherman who started crabbing at 13-years-old, appeared on “Deadliest Catch” from 2013 to 2020, appearing in a total of 78 episodes.

He also struggled with addiction to drugs and alcohol throughout his life, leading to being suspended from the series in season 13 and entering rehab.

On Instagram, McGlashan’s co-star Landon Cheney shared memories of the fisherman.

Co-star David Scheetz Jr. also shared a tribute to McGlashan.

Fans sent their condolences to McGlashan’s family, friends and colleagues.

RIP Nick McGlashan 🙏 This guy was immense on #DeadliestCatch and I send my condolences to Bill, all the crew of the Summer Bay and all the family and friends of Nick. Rip Nick 😢 pic.twitter.com/7mxBGV3AJM — Lee Middleton (@lvirus316) December 28, 2020

My heart is broken. Nick McGlashan was one of my favorite guys on @DeadliestCatch & as strange as it is, all the guys felt like family. We watched them grow & fall & grow again & I’m honored to have followed his life. You will be missed @NickMcglashan Much love to the DC family💚 — Carrie (@carrie_o64) December 28, 2020