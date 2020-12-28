Ciara And Vanessa Bryant Enjoy Festive Skiing Trip: ‘The Slopes Ain’t Ready’

Ciara and Vanessa Bryant have been getting into the holiday spirit.

The pair enjoyed a post-Christmas ski trip, both taking to Instagram to share snaps and videos.

Bryant posted one selfie with the caption, “Hittin these slopes 🎿 ❤️” with her sharing another clip of the pals having some “gondola giggles.”

Ciara revealed this was her first time skiing, posting a video with the message: “The very 1st Time I Skied. So much fun. Figuring it all out! 🧊 #SkiLife.”

Bryant’s daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 1, joined in on the fun, as well as two of Ciara’s kids Future, 6, and Sienna, 3.

Bryant’s latest posts come after she shared an adorable family photo over the holidays, paying tribute to her daughter Gianna and husband Kobe Bryant after they tragically died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

She wrote in the caption, “Always Together, Never Apart Together Forever In Our Hearts. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Kobe, Vanessa, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri.”