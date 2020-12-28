Avril Lavigne, Barenaked Ladies And More To Headline ‘From Ontario With Love’ 2020 New Year’s Eve Special

New Year’s Eve doesn’t have to be a drag being stuck at home.

On Dec. 31, TVO will host “From Ontario With Love: A Celebration of Hope”, a heartfelt 90-minute way to say farewell to 2020 and welcome in 2021 with high spirits.

Airing on TVO and livestreaming on TVO’s YouTube Channel and The Star.com’s Facebook page, the special will include an array of performances, storytelling and fireworks, with an all-Ontario cast and crew.

Photo: LiUNA/TVO

Headlining the special are Avril Lavigne, Barenaked Ladies, Loud Luxury and The Halluci Nation.

Arisa Cox and Andrew Phung will co-host the special, which will also feature performances by AllyDice, Broadway’s Chilina Kennedy, CZN, Divine Brown, Jully Black, Measha Brueggergosman, LOONY, NOTIFI, Roy Woods, Ryhan Douglas, Sean Jones, Steele, The Tenors, Wali Shah and “America’s Got Talent Finalist” Roberta Battaglia with the Award-winning Windsor Symphony Orchestra.

Photo: LiUNA/TVO

“From Ontario With Love: A Celebration of Hope” will air Dec. 31 at 10:30 p.m. ET.