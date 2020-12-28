Liam Payne Applauds Harry Styles’ Vogue Cover: ‘I Thought It Was Great’

Liam Payne is standing with his One Direction bandmates.

The singer, 27, joined Roman Kemp on the “Capital Breakfast” radio show and praised his former bandmate, Harry Styles, for his recent cover of Vogue.

While the cover made history, as the “Watermelon Sugar” performer was the first male to appear solo on the cover of the mag since its first issue printed 128 years ago, others criticized Styles for wearing a grey dress, a tailored blazer and other androgynous looks on the cover.

One comment came from right-wing commentator Candace Owens, who wrote to Twitter: “There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack… Bring back manly men.”

Styles later mocked Owens’ “bring back manly men” remarks while sharing a snap from a Variety shoot alongside that same caption.

“Oh I thought it was great,” Payne said of Styles’ clapback. “I think he’s enjoying himself and he’s free to do as he wishes and you know I just think that people don’t need to be so bothered about stuff.”

Adding, “There’s been a lot more stuff going on this year than whether or not he’s wearing the right clothes in someone else’s mind.”

“Just let him go on with it, he’s enjoying himself.”

And despite One Direction’s break up in 2015, Payne admitted Styles is still the “same guy.”

“After the band we didn’t speak for a long time actually and then I remember seeing him, it was actually at a Jingle Bell Ball, backstage for the first time in a long time,” he recalled. “He’s still the same guy he always was when we left each other in that dressing room as the band kind of stopped for a little bit.”

Payne wasn’t the only famous friend to come to Styles’ defence, he joined Olivia Wilde, Zach Braff and others who also applauded the singer.