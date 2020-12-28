Viral ‘Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical’ Cooks Up All-Star Cast Including Titus Burgess & Adam Lambert

By Corey Atad.

Photo: Walt Disney Co./courtesy Everett Collection/CP Images
Photo: Walt Disney Co./courtesy Everett Collection/CP Images

A crowdsourced TikTok sensation is getting the Broadway treatment.

Earlier this fall, musical fans got together on TikTok to create a musical adaptation of the beloved Pixar movie “Ratatouille”.

@danieljmertzlufft

Remy: The Musical OG Song @e_jaccs add. Vocals @cjaskier #remy #ratatouille #musicaltheatre #broadway #singer #musical #disney #fyp #disneymusicals

♬ original sound – danieljmertzlufft

Now, the viral phenomenon is being adapted in full Broadway style for “Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical”, a one-time performance featuring an all-star casting, including Wayne Brady, Kevin Chamberlin, Adam Lambert and André De Shields, with Tituss Burgess as Remy the rat.

Backed by the 20-piece Broadway Sinfonietta orchestra, the benefit performance will raise money for The Actor’s Fund, which supports artists affected by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

“Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical” will stream on TodayTix on Jan. 1, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

