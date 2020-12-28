Diddy Cancels His New Year’s Eve Party Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Like most other things, Diddy’s annual New Year’s Eve party has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The rapper, who has been known to throw lavish NYE bashes over the years, announced Monday that he’s forgoing this year’s event.

He wrote on Twitter, “In efforts to keep everyone safe and healthy… Unfortunately we are not having a NYE party this year!

“I hope everyone had a blessed holiday and wish you all the best for the new year!”

In efforts to keep everyone safe and healthy… Unfortunately we are not having a NYE party this year! I hope everyone had a blessed holiday and wish you all the best for the new year! ❤️ — Diddy (@Diddy) December 28, 2020

He added on Instagram: “ATTENTION: THIS IS TO EVERYONE, ALL OF MY FRIENDS & FAMILY… I’M NOT CHANGING MY MIND … SEE YOU ALL IN 2021! LOVE YOU!”

Diddy’s latest post comes after he presented his mom, Janice Combs, with a brand new Bentley and a $1 million check for her milestone 80th birthday.

The hip-hop mogul gave his mom the expensive present during a birthday party in her honour.

“I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, a**-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!” Diddy wrote on Instagram. “Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever!”

RELATED: Diddy Pays Emotional Tribute To Ex Kim Porter 2 Years After Her Death

He added, “and this is actually her at 80… no filter… no edit.”