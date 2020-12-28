Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Will No Longer Be ‘Explaining S**t’ To People On Social Media As 2021 Resolution

Chrissy Teigen is starting her New Year’s resolution early.

The Cravings author, 35, took to Twitter over the weekend revealing that she’s “excited” about her resolution for 2021: “Not explaining s**t to you people.”

“For years I have been CONSUMED by the overwhelming need to explain why I’m doing what I’m doing,” she wrote. “Why I did what I did.”

“NO MORE,” she added. “I’m gonna doooooo the s**t I doooooo and youuuuuu can go bonkers about it.”

But there is one thing Teigen will be happy to explain, “I will still explain how to cook things.”

Teigen is known for her epic Twitter and Instagram clapbacks, most recently, she slammed a “weird and angry” Twitter troll in a heated exchange about her presence on the platform.

