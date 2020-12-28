Tan France Reveals His Most Embarrassing ‘Fashion Mishap’ Of 2020

Tan France usually brings his fashion A-game, but he’s not immune to mishaps.

Appearing during Facebook Watch’s “Peace Out 2020” special, the “Queer Eye” star revealed his biggest fashion mishap of the year.

“Just being home, I often wear pajamas or shorts when I’m on a Zoom call,” France said. “And as with many people, there was a slight fall of my phone and you saw boxer shorts and bare legs.”

He added. “And that was probably one of the most embarrassing moments as far as fashion mishaps go,” he confessed over a revealing clip of the dressing debacle.

“Love Island” host Arielle Vandenberg laughed, “Well, at least you’re wearing boxers.”

The next season of “Queer Eye” is set to premiere in 2021.