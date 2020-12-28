DC Films Plans Extended Multiverse Featuring Two Simultaneous Batman Sagas

Get ready for a lot more DC superhero movies coming your way.

Hot on the heels of the “Wonder Woman 1984” premiere, Warner Bros. and DC Film are pulling back the curtain on their elaborate plans for their superhero properties in a New York Times feature.

Starting in 2022, the studio plans to release up to four DC movies per year theatrically, with an additional two annually heading straight to streaming, as well as multiple spin-off TV series.

Unlike the successful Marvel Cinematic Universe, the DC franchise will allow some films, like the 2019 hit “Joker”, to exist outside the regular continuity by embracing the concept of a multiverse.

“To make all the story lines work, DC Films will introduce movie audiences to a comics concept known as the multiverse: parallel worlds where different versions of the same character exist simultaneously,” the article explains. “Coming up, for instance, Warner Bros. will have two different film sagas involving Batman — played by two different actors — running at the same time.”

“Boiled down, it means that some characters (Wonder Woman as portrayed by Ms. Gadot, for instance) will continue their adventures on Earth 1, while new incarnations (Mr. Pattinson as ‘The Batman’) will populate Earth 2,” the article continues. “’The Flash’, a film set for release in theatres in 2022, will link the two universes and feature two Batmans, with Mr. Affleck returning as one and Michael Keaton returning as the other. Mr. Keaton played Batman in 1989 and 1992.”

DC Films chief Walter Hamada said of the plan, “I don’t think anyone else has ever attempted this. But audiences are sophisticated enough to understand it. If we make good movies, they will go with it.”

The article also reports that Zack Snyder’s upcoming director’s cut of “Justice League”, set to debut in 2021, cost more than $70 million to produce, but for now, the director is not part of the franchise blueprint going forward.