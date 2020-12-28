Soleil Moon Frye Separates From Husband Jason Goldberg After 22 Years Of Marriage

Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg are calling it quits.

On Monday, People reported that the 44-year-old “Punky Brewster” star has separated from her producer husband, 48, after 22 years of marriage.

RELATED: Hulu Picks Up ‘Punky Brewster’ Star Soleil Moon Frye’s Documentary ‘KID 90’

“Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg quietly separated this year,” the actress’ rep said. “Their priority will continue to be their four beautiful children as they move forward with love and compassion.”

The couple tied the knot back in 1998. They share four children together, Sienna Rose, 15, Jagger Jospeh Blue, 12, Lyric Sonny Roads, 6, and Story, 4.

RELATED: ‘Punky Brewster’ Star Soleil Reveals Amazing Weightloss

Frye and Goldberg renewed their vows for their 10th anniversary in a ceremony in 2008.

“Besides the days my children were born – and my first wedding – it was the best night of my life,” Frye told People at the time.

News of the separation comes after Frye posted on Instagram about spending Christmas with her four kids.