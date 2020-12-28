Karlie Kloss Admits Pregnancy Has Taken A Toll On Her Day-To-Day Routine

Karlie Kloss is opening up about how pregnancy has changed her day-to-day routine.

The model, 28, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Joshua Kushner, chatted with WSJ. Magazine about what it’s like being pregnant.

So far, Kloss says she’s noticed new cravings and admits she has a hard time working out.

“I’ve always had bizarre cravings, so it’s kind of nothing new, but I’ve really been loving everything salty and crunchy,” she laughed.

Later adding, “I normally love running but I have to say I’m out of breath these days just talking or going up a flight of stairs. Being pregnant has put a little bit of a damper on my running routine but I still have been trying to stay active no matter what, going for lots of long walks.”

But one thing Kloss is really loving about pregnancy is sharing the experience with some of her friends.

“I’m really excited for all of my friends who are entering this next chapter of life at this time too,” she said. “So excited for some new mom groups.”

Kloss and Kushner revealed they were expecting in November, sharing the news on Instagram.

In a sweet video post, she showed off her growing baby bump, captioning it, “Good morning, baby.”

Read more from Kloss here.