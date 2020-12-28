BTS Auctions Off ‘Dynamite’ Music Video Outfits For COVID-19 Relief

BTS is making a huge contribution to COVID-19 relief efforts.

The super popular K-pop band is auctioning off the clothing they wore in their music video for the single “Dynamite”.

Bandmembers RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook each donated their pastel-coloured getups from the visual. The specific tops were worn in the final dance sequence.

The auction page, through Julien’s Auctions, detailed each item, including RM’s outfit of a yellow T-shirt, yellow button-down shirt, yellow shorts, yellow Kangol hat and Nike Air Jordan PRS sneakers, size 10 and Jimin’s, a lavender T-shirt, lavender button-down shirt by Areuban, size M, lavender sweat pants by Supreme and multi-coloured high-top Nike Air sneakers, size 11 1/2.

V wore a blue sweater from Solid Homme, size 50, blue sweat pants with “BTS” label and “V”, a blue Kangol cap and blue Converse All-Star sneakers, size 9 1/2 while Jungkook rocked a blue T-shirt by Beaker, a blue button-down shirt, blue sweat pants with a “BTS” and “Jungkook” label and blue Paul Smith sneakers.

Suga donated his yellow T-shirt by Carhartt, yellow button-down shirt, yellow trousers and his custom Nike Air Jordan sneakers while J-Hope shared his Ralph Lauren polo shirts, pink shorts and custom Nike Air sneakers.

Finally, Jin is auctioning off his pink T-shirt by Katharine Hamnett, a pink button-down shirt by Levi’s, pink trousers and the custom Nike Air sneakers in pastel colours.

The starting bid for the collection was $5,000 but quickly surpassed it with two bids as $22,000.

Proceeds will benefit MusiCares, which is the leading music industry charity helping to provide aid to music people, including artists, roadies and more, devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dynamite” was BTS’ biggest music video debut with 3 million concurrent viewers during its Aug. 21 midnight premiere.

Visit the auction page here.