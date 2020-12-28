Tom Cruise Returns To U.K. For ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Filming Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Production must go on for Tom Cruise.

According to Variety, the actor is back in the U.K. and set to resume filming of “Mission: Impossible 7” amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Production will shift from Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden to Longcross in Southeast England, where principal photography is expected to be completed.

Over the holiday period, coronavirus cases in the U.K. have risen dramatically, with Monday’s 41,385 new cases marking a new daily record.

The news comes after the leak of an audio recording from the set of the film in which Cruise could be heard excoriating crew members who apparently broke COVID protocols on set.

“I’m on the phone with every f**king studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf**kers,” Cruise was heard saying on the recording. “I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

“Mission: Impossible 7” is scheduled to hit theatres Nov. 19, 2021.