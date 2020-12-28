Gabourey Sidibe And Fiancé Brandon Frankel Celebrate Engagement Over The Holidays

Brandon Frankel has a sweet holiday message for his fiancée Gabourey Sidibe.

Over the holidays, Frankel shared a series of photos of himself and the Oscar-nominated actress, celebrating their love and their year together.

“Despite 2020 being a totally 🗑 🔥, I’d say we had a pretty amazing year,” he captioned some photos of the pair. “Continually thankful for this one right here. Excited to be ridiculous with you for the rest of our lives.”

RELATED: Gabourey Sidibe Engaged To Boyfriend Brandon Frankel

And while celebrating his birthday, Frankel showed off a “surprise birthday dinner from my Queen.”

“I’m a lucky guy,” he wrote.

RELATED: Gabourey Sidibe Says ‘Hollywood Seas Didn’t Part’ For Her In The Same Way They Did For Anna Kendrick After Both Being First Time Oscar Nominees

Sidibe and Frankel announced their engagement last month, writing, “It’s weird that people think we’re already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see.”

“My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever,” she added. “The funniest man I’ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist.”