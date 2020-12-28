‘Big Brother’ Star Cody Nickson Gets Buff In Impressive New Photo

Cody Nickson is showing off his 30-pound weight loss.

On Monday, the “Big Brother” and “The Amazing Race” star took to Instagram to share a before-and-after photo of his recent fitness kick.

“I hate posting pictures of myself, this post won’t be up long,” he wrote. “If you look at my feed, you actually won’t see a single post with just me in it. This is intentional. I don’t feel it necessary to say ‘look at this picture of me’… seems like there is too much of that going on in the world.”

He continued, “This picture shows a 30 pound targeted fat loss by me using a strategy compiled from about a dozen+ different diet and workout plans. No muscle was lost and I even gained more lean muscle. Folks, I’ve tried them all. What have I learned? Fat loss is one [of the] simplest things to accomplish and everyone tries to complicate it.”

Nickson then encouraged fans to pick up his new book The Last Fitness Strategy.

The reality star first appeared on “Big Brother” in 2017, falling in love with fellow contestant Jessica Graf. The two were married in 2018 and now have two children together.