Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Ring In New Year With Elton John, Tyler Perry, Stacy Abrams And More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are saying good riddance to 2020 and hello to 2021 with a standalone episode of their Archewell Audio podcast.

The holiday special was released Tuesday morning and included a star-studded lineup of guests, who joined in with special messages including Sir Elton John, Tyler Perry, Stacey Abrams, James Corden, Christina Adane, Brené Brown, Rachel Cargle, Deepak Chopra, Matt Haig, Hussain Manawer, Naomi Osaka, George the Poet and José Andrés.

The couple recently teamed up with Chef Andrés’ World Central Kitchen to launch four relief service centres in disaster-hit areas.

“We’re glad you’re here. As we all know, it’s been a year. And we really want to honour the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it,” Prince Harry said at the top of the special.

Meghan continued, “And at the same time, to honour those who have experienced uncertainty and unthinkable loss. Our thoughts have been with you, especially during this holiday season.”

The two then took turns thanking frontline workers before the special guests shared their stories.

Harry added, “And in too many instances people weren’t able to be at a loved one’s side or say goodbye as they would have wished,” as Meghan shared: “We also want to thank healthcare workers, frontline service workers, and so many others for their sacrifices.”

Harry told listeners, “As we come to the end of this year, and look to the future… let’s hold onto the lessons we’ve learnt about how important it is to take care of one another, and how meaningful our connections are… even when they’re physically impossible,” before the pair introduced their guests.

“From us I’ll say no matter what life throws at you guys, trust us when we say, love wins,” the Duchess of Sussex said in conclusion, before playing “This Little Light of Mine” that was performed “while we were walking down the steps of the church. It was the music that we wanted playing when we started our lives together. Because as we all know, ‘darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that.'”

Harry and Meghan’s 1-year-old son Archie was heard speaking for the first time on the podcast episode as well, with the little one’s proud parents getting him to say “Happy New Year.”

Harry and Meghan announced Archewell Audio on Spotify earlier this month, where the couple will both produce podcasts as well as host their own.