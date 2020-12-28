Carole Radziwill Reminisces About Christmas Kiss With Liam Neeson At Andy Cohen’s Holiday Party

Carole Radziwill is looking back at the night she kissed Liam Neeson.

According to the former “Real Housewives Of New York” star, 57, the special moment happened at Andy Cohen’s holiday party a few years back.

In an essay penned for Town & Country magazine, Radziwill reminisced about the kiss.

“I met him at a Christmas party one night and my knees buckled. If I knew how to swoon, I would have swooned. And it’s not because he’s a movie star. If you’ve met one you’ve met them all, and I’ve met more than my share. My run-in with Liam was free of controversy. It started over the eggnog. I was at Andy Cohen’s annual Christmas party, sitting on a counter in the kitchen watching the booze come and go. There were two other things you could count on at this party: the brownies will get you stoned, and one surprise guest will show up. One year it was Madonna with her own chic entourage. She sat in the corner and grumbled about the music. Another year, during his lumbersexual phase, John Mayer showed up in flannel and stayed until the end. Once, I brought Susan Sarandon with me and she started chatting with a woman who looked a lot like Monica Lewinsky. We learned after she left, it was Monica Lewinsky,” she wrote.

She continued, “The height and bulk of him was overwhelming, like finding yourself at the base of a California Redwood. I don’t remember what we went on to talk about because a few moments later another man walked past in the overcrowded room and bumped me out of his way, spilling my eggnog. I don’t recall one detail about the second man. I only remember Liam. He put his huge hand on my arm to steady me, and then I could hear his deep Rob Roy Irish voice: ‘Hey, listen. If you can’t watch where you’re going I’m going to have to ask you to leave.’”

But when the pair began talking, things took a turn.

“I can’t recall if there was a lull in the conversation, but I do know at one point he leaned in, ‘Would you mind if I kissed you?’ he asked. I said, ‘Sure.’ He kissed me anyway. Not a French kiss, but a longer-than-hello one.”

She concluded, “The swoon had steadied in the time since. I’d met a man twenty years younger, and he crystallized me. He was tall like Liam, and had that same sparkle in his eye. I had to slide over in the taxi and he left his clothes on my floor but he was fun. Liam, I realized, had unexpectedly crystallized something for me—while I desired a manly man, I did not need one. And that, ladies, is a world of difference.”

Radziwill and Neeson have since reunited while the journalist served as a bartender on Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” while Neeson was a guest.