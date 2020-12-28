Matthew McConaughey Shares How His Life Was Enriched In 2020 Because Of The Pandemic, Talks Goals For 2021

Matthew McConaughey is finding the silver linings in a difficult year, all while looking ahead to 2021. In an exclusive sneak peek clip, the 51-year-old Oscar winner opens up in the new Facebook Watch special “Peace Out 2020”, about how this unusual year has given him unexpected gifts.

“What a year we have just lived through, one like no other,” McConaughey reflects. “One of my themes, theories, and approaches with getting through hard times is when faced with the inevitable, get relative.”

The actor and author is happy that his mother, Mary Kathlene McCabe, was a part of his family’s quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know in our family we got my 88-year-old mother who moved in with us and has been with us for seven months now. Her being around her grandkids, her three grandkids, every single day for the last seven months is going to be something that she will never forget,” he says. “Something that they’ll never forget. Something that has really enriched their relationship and something that we would not have done unless we had been quarantined.”

As for looking forward to 2021, McConaughey hopes that people will remember to keep things light.

“In the meantimes and all of time, let’s remember to keep our sense of humor during this time,” he shares. “It goes a long way. It does not deny the problem, but it sure does untie the knot in the contradiction. It can help two people get along and figure it out. And that’s what I’m looking forward to in 2021. Let’s figure some stuff out together.”

“Peace Out 2020” will be hosted by Keke Palmer and David Dobrik and will feature celebrity appearances by Anne Hathaway, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Becky G, Bob Saget, Danny DeVito, Gabriel Iglesias, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kat Graham, Keegan-Michael Key, La La Anthony, Noah Cyrus, Snoop Dogg, Steve Harvey, Tan France and more.

Facebook Watch is premiering “Peace Out 2020” on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch the special on the Facebook Watch page: www.facebook.com/facebookwatch.

