‘Real Housewives Of Dallas’ Star D’Andra Simmons ‘Struggling’ In Hospital With COVID-19

D’Andra Simmons has been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

A rep for the “Real Housewives of Dallas” star confirmed the news, telling TMZ that the TV personality’s “oxygen levels have been borderline.”

RELATED: Kaitlyn Bristowe Has Lost Her ‘Smell And Taste’ After Testing Positive For COVID-19

The spokesperson also revealed that doctors at UT Southwestern Hospital are treating Simmons using Remdesivir – the same drug that Donald Trump received when suffering with COVID.

Podcast host Kate Casey gave fans an update on the 50-year-old’s condition on Monday.

Just heard from D’Andra and she is asking for your prayers. She’s in the hospital and struggling. #RHOD @BravoTV — Kate Casey (@KateCasey) December 28, 2020

“Just heard from D’Andra and she is asking for your prayers. She’s in the hospital and struggling,” she wrote on Twitter.

RELATED: Golfer Greg Norman Tests Positive For COVID-19, Hospitalized With ‘Mild Symptoms’

D’Andra last posted Instagram on Christmas Day.

RELATED: Shemar Moore Tests Positive For COVID-19

A number of other “Real Housewife” stars including Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Kathy Hilton also previously tested positive for the virus.