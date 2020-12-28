‘Real Housewives Of Dallas’ Star D’Andra Simmons ‘Struggling’ In Hospital With COVID-19

By Sarah Curran.

D'Andra Simmons
D'Andra Simmons — Getty

D’Andra Simmons has been hospitalized due to COVID-19. 

A rep for the “Real Housewives of Dallas” star confirmed the news, telling TMZ that the TV personality’s “oxygen levels have been borderline.”

The spokesperson also revealed that doctors at UT Southwestern Hospital are treating Simmons using Remdesivir – the same drug that Donald Trump received when suffering with COVID. 

Podcast host Kate Casey gave fans an update on the 50-year-old’s condition on Monday.

 

“Just heard from D’Andra and she is asking for your prayers. She’s in the hospital and struggling,” she wrote on Twitter.

D’Andra last posted Instagram on Christmas Day. 

 

A number of other “Real Housewife” stars including Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Kathy Hilton also previously tested positive for the virus.

