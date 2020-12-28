Beyoncé Gives ‘Her Girls’ The Perfect Gift To Say Farewell To 2020

Take that, 2020! Beyoncé has the gift that says it all as the year wraps up.

The singer’s cousin, Angie Beyince, shared a snap of the perfect present she received from the superstar, on her Instagram account on Monday.

The pic shows a blingy necklace which spells out “2020” in the shape of a hand giving someone the middle finger gesture.

“@beyonce gifted all of her girls with this amazing custom 2020 necklace,” Angie wrote. “’🖕2020’ It’s a hand with middle finger and the year 2020 combined into one. When I opened it my eyes teared up because it is both Hilarious & Deeply Sentimental.”

“2020 has had ups and downs but over all its been a really weird and tuff year,” Angie continued. “Hopefully 2021 is good to the world.”

While many people are hoping for a better 2021, Beyoncé helped lots of her loyal followers throughout the direness of coronavirus-ravaged 2020.

In fact, ET recently named the songstress one of the year’s most inspiring celebrities.

Among her 2020 actions, she released “Black Is King”, a celebration of Black culture and beauty, amid the global push for racial equality and social justice. After basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, tragically died in a helicopter crash in January, Beyoncé also performed at their memorial service. She also managed to score nine nominations for the 2021 GRAMMY Awards, despite not having released a studio album.

