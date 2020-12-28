French Montana Reveals He’s 1 Year Sober Following Heath Scare

French Montana is doing well after last year’s “health scare”.

The rapper, 36, opened up about his experience for his XXL digital cover feature and admitted his hospitalization came down to a combination of exhaustion and addiction.

“I was runnin’ for like a good 20 years without a break, and God put a stop to that,” he explained. “I had a little health scare. I tell people all the time, ‘If you don’t end up in the ICU after your birthday, then it wasn’t a good birthday.'”

At the time, it was reported that Calabasas police paid an “unexpected visit” to Montana who was reportedly acting abnormally.

“[I] Just collapsed, too much drinking, too many pills,” he continued. “Percocet starts off as pain relief, and then it ends up being a hobby, and then it ends up being an addiction.”

“When I went to the hospital, they were like, ‘If you drink you’ll die,'” he added, revealing he is 13 months sober. “That’s why I took a break… I just, you know, I just did French 2.0. And this is how I changed it. Stepped back, took two steps back, didn’t drop no music, detox from social media… And I think that was like the hardest thing I ever did in my life, to snatch myself back. So, for me to stop everything and just step back, that was like one of my biggest accomplishments. Top two, it’s after taking my mother back to Africa.”

“So that was the day, it was Nov. 21, [2019] last year. And since that day, I never had a drink. I just made a year.”