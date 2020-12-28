Jennifer Lopez And Stevie Mackey Drop Surprise Video For ‘The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year’

Jennifer Lopez is oozing festive glamour in her latest music video.

The 51-year-old singer teamed up with Mackey and THE ELEVEN to drop a surprise cover of “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year”.

Set at The Grove shopping centre in L.A., the video features a giant Christmas tree, snowfall, and even Santa Claus himself.

The holiday track was originally released by Andy Williams in 1963.

The surprise release comes ahead of Lopez’s scheduled appearance on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” on Thursday.

The star-studded event will feature performances from acts like Cindy Lauper, Gloria Gaynor, Doja Cat, Lewis Capaldi, Megan Thee Stallion and Miley Cyrus.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” airs on ABC from 8 p.m. ET.