Selma Blair Pens An Emotional Post About Her ‘Quiet Christmas’

Selma Blair is getting real about the hardships of the holidays.

The actress, 48, shared an emotional post about her “quiet Christmas” on Instagram this week, giving followers an inside look at life at home with 9-year-old son Arthur Saint amid the ongoing pandemic.

“A quiet Christmas. We did not see our friends or family besides our tiny group,” Blair, who is battling multiple sclerosis, wrote, later admitting has “had trouble staying awake. And crying.”

“I know the holidays can be hard for some. The first with my mother [Molly Cooke] dead,” she continued. “The first in Covid. The first with more hope for our world than I have ever wished for. The healthcare workers and teachers and restaurant owners. All of it.”

“And I thank you humbly. For being here. Ps. The pine cones were very tasty.”

Blair regularly details her battle with MS on Instagram. Most recently, the “Legally Blonde” actress shared her excitement to ride a horse again, “Getting back on my horse ❤️,” she wrote on Instagram.

Adding, “It is what I miss the most about my current abilities or disabilities. But today, we managed to get it together to have a few minutes and I could not stop smiling.”