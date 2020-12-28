Young Thug Challenges Lil Wayne In ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Despite their past beef, Young Thug wants to take on Lil Wayne in a “Verzuz” battle.

During his appearance on the “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” podcast with hosts Gillie Da King and Wallo267, Thug admitted Weezy was his dream opponent.

“It would probably have to be like [Lil Wayne],” Thug explained. “Because you got to think—we got to talk about influence. We got to talk about everything. We got to talk about everything. It’s not just about no rap.”

“You got to understand, as rapper, as hip-hop artists, you can only go so far,” he continued. “I always just focused on the next level.”

Thug later called Wayne his idol.

“Verzuz” is a popular webcast series that was created by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Timbaland and Swizz Beatz faced off in its first iteration through an Instagram Live broadcast in March 2020.

Nelly and Ludacris, Snoop Dogg and DMX and Rick Ross and 2 Chainz all battled each other this year.